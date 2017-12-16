Cafe Nine Hosts Puerto Rico Fundraiser

You may recall that there was a huge hurricane in Puerto Rico in October. That storm, Maria, was the worst natural disaster on record in the history of Puerto Rico.

You may also remember that President Donald Trump insulted many with his handling of the aftermath. Power, food, medicine, shelter and transportation were in short supply for weeks. The devastation seems to still be unfolding in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, a territory of the United States.

Cafe Nine is hosting a Puerto Rico fundraiser event, bringing together eight artists to perform music, dance and spoken word.

On the bill is New Haven’s Jose Oyola, who writes earnest acoustic songs, in both English and Spanish, that are a little folky, but also a little more raw and wide-ranging than that. When backed by his band the Astronauts, things get a little more rock-oriented. He sings about outer space, about becoming a man and about the pitfalls of attraction. As a songwriter Oyola presents himself as a guy just trying to make sense of the universe, the micro and the macro. Aliens and the logic of the solar system are all part of Oyola’s focus.

Also on the bill are El-Vee, Blessings Divine, Energy and others. One hundred percent of donations go to disaster relief.

The Puerto Rico fundraiser takes place at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 9 p.m. There is a $10 to $20 suggested donation. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com.