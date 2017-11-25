Pigeons Playing Ping Pong At Toad's Place

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong are a fusion-tinged funk band. Like their taste for alliteration, the band is fond of light goofy humor: They like to say they put the fun in funk, a genre that’s generally pretty fun-minded.

Slap-bass, scrubbed wah-wah guitar riffs and snappy backbeats are all plentiful. P4 has as much in common with Steely Dan and Phish as with James Brown, which is to say that the band’s funk often has a joking wink with it. The Pigeons also bring a little poppy post-punk into the mix, occasionally evoking elements of Duran Duran, INXS and Talking Heads, but all with a slightly crazed and manic twist.

With songs like “Penguins,” “Porcupine” and “Fox and Toad,” the band has a mini zoological preoccupation. The hard-touring Baltimore-based band released “Pizazz,” its fourth full-length studio album, in October. P4 has built its career on a high-energy psychedelic funk live show that connects with jam-band fans.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong plays Toad’s Place, 300 York St., New Haven, on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $16 to $18. toadsplace.com, 203-624-8623.