Petra Haden And Jesse Harris With Julian Lage Trio At Firehouse 12

Petra Haden, a vocalist and violin player, has been involved in a varied and bold range of musical projects, like her father the jazz bassist Charlie Haden, who played perhaps most famously with Ornette Coleman for years.

Petra Haden was, along with her sister Rachel, a member of the indie rock band That Dog. (That band still exists but Petra is no longer a member.) In 2005 she made an exuberant and impressive solo all-voice version of the Who’s “The Who Sell Out Record,” using her densely multi-tracked vocals to recreate the instrumental heroics of the band. It was a feat of classic-rock beatboxing high-concept prowess.

She went on to do a popular all-vocal version of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Haden has collaborated with many similarly adventurous musicians, like guitarist Bill Frisell, the Foo Fighters, Paul Motion, Beck and others.

In keeping with her boundary-pushing, Haden, along with guitarist Jesse Harris and the Julian Lage Trio will perform composer John Zorn’s “Songs For Petra” (with lyrics by Harris).

See Petra Haden and Jesse Harris with the Julian Lage Trio at Firehouse 12, 45 Crown St., New Haven, on Friday, May 25. They play two sets, at 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are $25. 203- 785-0468 or firehouse12.com