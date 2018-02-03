Patti LaBelle Heading To Mohegan Sun

The singer Patti LaBelle is most often associated with the dance-floor funk-soul disco of her biggest hit: “Lady Marmalade.” But LaBelle can do sultry and jazzy, too. Check out her rendition of the haunting Nina Simone song “Wild Is the Wind” on LaBelle’s most recent record. LaBelle gives the song a quiet-storm treatment.

Early in her career, LaBelle’s time fronting the Bluebelles demonstrated that she and her bandmates could give the Righteous Brothers a run for their money in the field of melodramatic pop with swelling orchestrations and big production. In between all that, LaBelle became something of a food celebrity as well, manufacturing a brand of sweet potato pies that became hugely popular with Wal-Mart shoppers.

Patti LaBelle stops at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. $19 to $39. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.