Ozuna Performing At Foxwoods

Puerto Rican rapper and reggaeton artist Ozuna has brought the twitching beats of trap to Caribbean pop.

With an enormous online following, Ozuna, 25, was famous in the world of reggaeton for years before his debut full-length came out in August. He’d had a bit of a head start, writing songs from the age of 12 and having since collaborated with some of the big names of the genre.

Despite digital pitch adjustment, robotic beats and spooky backing tracks, Ozuna still sings about classic subjects, like a tough tattooed guy wooing a young woman whose parents don’t approve because of his looks.

Ozuna performs at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $78 to $90. foxwoods.com.