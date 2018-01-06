Well, the frigid temperatures are already on hand, so Opus’s annual Blizzard B-Day Bash at Toad’s Place could very well coincide with something like an actual blizzard, or at least something that delivers a similar smack to the face, which will be fitting, given the concentration of pummeling music that will be gathered for this yearly festivity of metal and heaviosity. In addition to a winter coat, you may want ear drums and liver protection. Brutal cold and the dark of winter are the right setting for this music, which generally goes well with leather and black clothing.

Opus — aka Christian Lawrence, the drummer of New Haven metal band Dead By Wednesday — has again lined up loud and heavy bands to play this year’s birthday bash. On the bill so far are Fatal Portrait (a King Diamond tribute), Jasta, Earth (a Black Sabbath tribute band), Dead By Wednesday, Kings And Liars, Continuum, Insano Vision, Age of Embers, and more.

Take part in the Opus Blizzard B-Day Bash at Toad’s Place, 300 York St., New Haven, on Saturday, Jan. 13. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10. toadsplace.com, 203-624-8623.