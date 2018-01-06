Neko Case To Perform At Infinity Hartford

Neko Case sings with brassy soul and twang. Many know of Case as a member of the Canadian supergroup New Pornographers. She has a powerful bright voice, and she delivers lines with surprising clarity. One can almost always understand what she’s saying, even as she pinches, swoops and slides.

She’s sung movingly about depression and the animal kingdom. Her solo material has a shrouded poetry to it. She’s also a masterful interpreter of others’ songs. Her cover of Scott Walker’s masterful “Duchess” demonstrates her ability to be darkly mysterious and poignant at the same time. Her cover of Loretta Lynn’s “Rated X” is as bold as the original.

Fans of Dusty Springfield and Amy Winehouse should check out Case for her pipes and soul. Case, 47, has been typically collaborative lately, releasing a record with fellow singers K.D. Lang and Laura Veirs in 2016 and and a vinyl box set in 2015 that collected her eight solo record.

Neko Case performs at Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, on Friday, Jan. 12, at8:30 p.m. Tickets range from $49 to $84. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.