Reggae Artist Mishka To Play StageOne

At his musical foundation, Mishka makes roots reggae that’s focused on positivity. “There’s enough war and strife,” he sings on “Give Them Love.”

Born in Bermuda, and raised on his family’s boat, Mishka’s music has sun, sand and the salt breeze all woven through it. It’s part Bob Marley, part Jack Johnson. He mixes a mellow acoustic-guitar approach with elements of dub-reggae production, including nyabinghi drumming and aspects of Rastafarianism.

His most recent single, “Way Out of Babylon,” was released in May. Over the years Mishka has gotten boosts from and worked with Matthew McConaughey (recording on his label) and Jimmy Buffett (they did the song “Ocean Is My Potion” together).

See Mishka make ultra-chill music that communes with the mystical draw of the sea when he plays Fairfield Theater Company’s Stage One, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, on Thursday, June 7, at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $25. 203-259-1036 or fairfieldtheatre.org.