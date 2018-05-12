Migos To Perform At Hot Jam At Xfinity Theatre

Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos released “Culture II” at the start of this year. It was the much anticipated follow-up to its sophomore album from last year, which brought hits like “T-Shirt” and “Bad and Boujee.” As evidence of how dizzyingly the culture machine operates now, the group has gone from next-big-thing to old-news, depending on who you’re talking to.

If modern success is a blur, then Migos makes a blurry sound that fits the moment. The group’s distinctive bird-like interjections — scerrrrrl! — still accent most songs. But they’ve eased up a little on their relentless triplet flow. “Walk It Talk It” (featuring Drake) has an appealing toggling between pinched-together 16th-note pairs and steady eighth-notes.

They’re rapping, but it’s rapping that’s close to drumming. With 24 tracks on the new album, there’s bound to be something to please fans, but it might make your eyes glaze, too. See Migos, along with Russ, Lil Xan and Bazzi at Hot 93.7’s Hot Jam at Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, on Friday, May 18, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35. livenation.com.