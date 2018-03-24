Two Sets Of Mary Halvorson's Code Girl At Firehouse 12

Guitarist Mary Halvorson is part traditionalist and part avant-gardist. Probably more the latter.

But listen to her glowing and spacious read of Duke Ellington’s “Solitude,” off of Halvorson’s 2015 solo guitar album “Meltframe.” Halvorson, who studied at Wesleyan University with Anthony Braxton and Jay Hoggard, among others, has a warm and trembling tone, and she can play with poise and control, or with biting force.

She is a busy collaborator as well, having worked with Taylor Ho Bynum and many other creative band leaders recently. Halvorson has also been playing in projects with other extraordinary guitarists like Noel Akchote and Marc Ribot and the equally innovative pedal steel player Susan Alcorn.

Halvorson’s forthcoming album, “Code Girl,” is her first to have lyrics and vocal melodies written by the guitarist. The group features vocalist Amirtha Kidambi. The record was recorded at New Haven’s Firehouse 12, and Halvorson brings the group back to the venue this month its release.

Mary Halvorson’s Code Girl performs at Firehouse 12, 45 Crown St., New Haven, on Friday, March 30. The group will play two sets, at 8:30 p.m. ($20) and 10 p.m. ($15). 203-785-0468 or firehouse12.com