The Low Anthem To Play StageOne

The Low Anthem just released its sixth full-length record, “The Salt Doll Went To Measure the Depth of the Sea.”

This Rhode Island quartet make spooky and quiet music, the kind that sounds whispered to you, possibly played on delicate toy instruments, heard through a gauzy veil. There are hushed heartbeat pulses, tiny music-box tones and songs of murky submarine mysteries.

The idea of understanding unknowable immensities through loss of self is built into these songs, which ripple out in concentric circles of sound. Imagine Jacques Cousteau teaming up with Radiohead, Iron & Wine, and Arthur Russell: that might give you an idea of what the Low Anthem is into on its latest.

The Low Anthem performs at Fairfield Theater Company’s Stage One, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, on Friday, May 11, at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $17. 203-259-1036 or fairfieldtheatre.org.