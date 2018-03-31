Lorde Coming To Mohegan

Pop fame is fickle and strange. Lorde might be made for it.

The singer burst on the scene as a teenager whose songs blended confident pop minimalism and a worldly hip-hop-tinged aesthetic with a DIY ethos.

Her second album, “Melodrama,” came out last year after a several-year wait, during which the young New Zealander holed up in New York City and collaborated with producer Jack Antonoff, of Bleachers. The record was on many best-of-the-year lists for 2017.

The first single, “Green Light,” was as strong and weird as anything Lorde had done before, with unexpected key changes, dynamic dips, peculiar lyrical details and an exuberant climax. It sounds like Kate Bush paired with a Swedish dance-pop mastermind.

Elsewhere on the recent record Lorde dips into wounded piano balladry, as on “Liability.” If radio listeners still find Lorde a little unusual, with her intense candor, sensitive vocal tone and uninhibited personal dance style, that might mean that she’s doing something right. Lorde has a knack for sounding ever so slightly like classic pop harkening back to all kinds of other older artists while still being jarringly of the moment.

Lorde performs at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, on Saturday, April 7, at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $49 to $89. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.