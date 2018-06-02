Logic, On Bobby Tarantino Tour, To Stop At Xfinity Theatre

This week Connecticut is packed with artists who traffic in emotional nakedness and surprising candor. Maryland rapper Logic fits right in, with his hits about overcoming depression and hardship. Logic released his mixtape “Bobby Tarantino II” earlier this spring. It’s Logic performing as his less message-oriented and not-so uplift-inclined alter ego.

Logic has brought new levels of nerd-positive attitudes to hip-hop. He’s been known to rap on stage while solving a Rubik’s Cube. His ubiquitous suicide prevention hit “1-800-273-8255” was written with the bold idea of actually trying to save someone’s life with a song. The song shined a light on the kinds of assistance available to those who are suffering. The song is from his ambitious 2017 album “Everybody” that is built on a kind of cosmic karmic concept about someone who gets reincarnated billions and billions of times so that they can ultimately empathize with everyone.

Even when Logic, under his alias, tries to brag and swagger, he does it with a workaholic pride and psychological depth. He addresses haters as simply projecting their own self-loathing at him on “Yuck.” Even if he’s acting cocky, he still radiates peace, love and positivity, which is not always easy.

Logic, on his Bobby Tarantino Vs. Everybody tour, stops at Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, on Sunday, June 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 and up. livenation.com.