Less Than Jake, Four Year Strong At College Street

Florida ska-punkers Less Than Jake turned 25 last year. And this year the band marks the 20th anniversary of the release of its 1998 album “Hello Rockview.” The record included some of the band’s most beloved tunes, like “All My Best Friends Are Metalheads” and the jittery and catchy anthem of suburban angst and frustration “History of a Boring Town.”

As a genre, ska-punk often goes for surface fizz and party energy, but Less Than Jake has always had an emo streak, with songs that plumb feelings of anxiety, premature jadedness, rootlessness, apathy and self-doubt all set to perky syncopated beats with horn stabs. Amid all the anniversary-marking, LTJ just released an EP, “Sound the Alarm,” last year, which seems to touch on the idea that times are crazy and the only thing to do is carry on and persevere.

Less Than Jake performs at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. collegestreetmusichall.com.