A Solo Kyle Cook To Play Cafe Nine

Kyle Cook is the kind of musician who seems to spend every spare minute working, writing, recording and performing. He’s known as a member of Matchbox 20, ‘90s radio-rock regulars.

Cook is also half of Rivers and Rust, a duo that sings country-tinged rock, with lots of twang and a fair amount of stark, weathered charm and restless charm. With their backing band, that pair bring to mind early Melissa Etheridge, Rod Stewart or Springsteen. When they want to go country, one might hear a connection to Sheryl Crow.

Cook also performs solo. His songs in those other context are mature, about loss and love and struggle, but they haven’t lost their rock defiance and swagger. Cook threads his material with enough soul and Americana to vary the vibe.

Kyle Cook performs at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, on Tuesday, March 13, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com.