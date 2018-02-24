Kid Rock To Play Mohegan Sun

Kid Rock appears to have ambitions beyond the realm of rap-rock arena stardom. He’s also been known for generating sex tapes and wanting to be a combination of fellow Michiganders Bob Seger, Eminem and Ted Nugent.

Like the Nuge, the Trump-digging cowboy-wannabe Kid Rock is involved in Republican politics. He’s said a bid for a U.S. Senate seat representing his home state was just a stunt, while touting the slogan “Make America Badass Again.”

One might be forgiven for thinking, God help us. But if his political platform is like his music, perhaps he’ll bring people together, poaching aspects of what others have already done, welding hip-hop beats, style, phrasing and posturing with the beer-hoisting guitar swagger of Southern rock, tossing in a little pitch-corrected, slow-burn country-soul when needed.

Rock is an ATV-driving, 47-year-old grandfather who lives outside Nashville now, but he’s prepared to bring his flag-waving rebel streak into his 50s.

