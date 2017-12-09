Kenny Rogers Bringing Holiday Show To Oakdale

What is there to say about Kenny Rogers and Christmas? He’s sort of like the Burl Ives of the 21st century or the holiday version of that guy from the Dos Equis commercials.

Rogers will never escape the associations he has: “The Gambler,” the Muppets, fried chicken and enduring silver-fox appeal. Music nerds will point out that Rogers was a member of the First Edition, a band that had a hit with a groovy Mickey Newbury tune, “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In),” used in “The Big Lebowski.”

But don’t expect Rogers to get all freaky on you when he plays Connecticut this month. Plan for a night of well-oiled holiday entertainment. But expect a little bit of a misty valedictory vibe as this is billed as The Gambler’s Last Deal, a farewell tour, said to be Rogers’ final world tour.

Kenny Rogers performs at Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, on Friday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. 203-265-1501, livenation.com.