Keb' Mo' To Play Infinity Hall

Blues singer and guitarist Keb’ Mo’ has had an unusual musical trajectory. He started out playing steel drums and upright bass in a calypso band. He grew up in Los Angeles, but his parents, who were from Louisiana and Texas, gave him a love of American roots music. His first recording gigs were with Jefferson Airplane fiddler Papa John Creach.

Last year he released a collaborative record with fellow eclectic blues-Americana icon Taj Mahal called “TajMo.” Over the years Mo’ has recorded some well-loved gentle-funk songs like “Government Cheese,” about creatively making the most of strained fiscal situations. Shortly after Obama took office Mo’ released a sweet patriotic anthem called “A Brand New America” about being “filled with emotion as the flag is unfurled.”

See Keb’ Mo’ at Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, on Saturday, May 26, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $79. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.