CTNOW
Winners of CTNOW's Best of New Haven's Readers' Poll
Music

Keb' Mo' To Play Infinity Hall

Special to The Courant

Blues singer and guitarist Keb’ Mo’ has had an unusual musical trajectory. He started out playing steel drums and upright bass in a calypso band. He grew up in Los Angeles, but his parents, who were from Louisiana and Texas, gave him a love of American roots music. His first recording gigs were with Jefferson Airplane fiddler Papa John Creach.

Last year he released a collaborative record with fellow eclectic blues-Americana icon Taj Mahal called “TajMo.” Over the years Mo’ has recorded some well-loved gentle-funk songs like “Government Cheese,” about creatively making the most of strained fiscal situations. Shortly after Obama took office Mo’ released a sweet patriotic anthem called “A Brand New America” about being “filled with emotion as the flag is unfurled.”

See Keb’ Mo’ at Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, on Saturday, May 26, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $79. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.

Copyright © 2018, CT Now
48°