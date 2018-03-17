Canadian Troubadour J.P. Cormier Coming To Hartford

J.P. Cormier is a Canadian folk troubadour. Think of him as an heir to Gordon Lightfoot.

Cormier is a storyteller who celebrates song itself and the wandering spirit that infuses folk music and the lives of many folk singers. If you value character, story and crystal-clear enunciation, Cormier is making easy-rolling music in that mode. Cormier is from Ontario, but he’s versed in the folk music traditions of Cape Breton, and he’s also spent time in Nashville, playing banjo and mandolin in a bluegrass gospel group, as well as making to the Grand Ole Opry.

See Cormier perform as a part of the Meeting House Presents series at The Unitarian Society of Hartford, 50 Bloomfield Ave., Hartford, on March 23, at 8 p.m. Tickets $20 general admission, students with ID $12, children under 12 with parent free. ushartford.com or MeetingHousePresents@gmail.com.