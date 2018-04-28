Trumpet player and composer Josh Lawrence’s record “Color Theory” starts off with the brief and slightly sad “Yellow,” a bit of melody that brings to mind the lilting of a mellow late-night bossa nova. The linkage of colors, hues, tones, contrasts and other aspects of visual perception to jazz is not new. (Duke Ellington had a whole stack of compositions that explored different sonic evocations of mood and color.) It’s not all about the blues, though much of the color lingo can start there.

Color and visual concepts have been a launching point for Lawrence’s writing and improvisations in recent years. But that framework serves as an interesting umbrella for listeners to guide their interpretations. Color Theory is also the name of Lawrence’s ensemble, which just released a new record called “Contrast,” and which includes the colorful and potentially ominously titled track “Agent Orange,” a tune that gestures toward the stately/sombre Ornette Coleman compositions “Peace” and “Lonely Woman.”

When Lawrence and his group play New Haven in early May they’ll be performing the new suite “Lost Works.” See Josh Lawrence and Color Theory at Firehouse 12, 45 Crown St., New Haven, on Friday, May 4. The band will play two sets: at 8:30 p.m. ($20) and 10 p.m. ($15) (203) 785-0468 or firehouse12.com.