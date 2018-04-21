Jessica Rudman At Hartford Opera Theater's Speaking Her Truth

Connecticut-based composer, music theorist and educator Jessica Rudman has been writing dramatic vocal music recently, with work about Lady Macbeth and a one-act opera about pioneering scientist Marie Curie. Rudman has taught at the Hartt School, CCSU and elsewhere.

Rudman has been working with librettist Kendra Preston Leonard on “Marie Curie Learns to Swim,” a chamber opera that will get its premiere at the Hartford Opera Theater’s “Speaking Her Truth” event. The evening will also include performances of Rudman’s “Four Songs For Lady Macbeth” and “Trigger.”

She has a talent for stark, incantatory treatments of voice paired with solitary instruments, more like a duet than a song with instrumental accompaniment. An older piece, “Epilogue,” which includes voice and alto sax (or viola), uses a text from Ovid and sounds by turns ancient and also of-the-moment.

Hear vocal works by Jessica Rudman performed with the Hartford Opera Theater at Parish House at Christ Church Cathedral, 45 Church St., Hartford, on Saturday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $8 to $25. hartfordoperatheater.com