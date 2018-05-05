Multi-instrumentalist performer, dancer, vocalist and composer Jen Shyu’s Nine Doors is an intense and dramatic piece inspired by the loss of a close friend, drawing on recent history (the 2011 tsunami in Japan) and Korean folklore.

Shyu has studied traditional music from East Timor, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Brazil, Indonesian, Cuba and elsewhere. Her time playing with jazz innovators like Steve Coleman, Wadada Leo Smith and Anthony Braxton has inspired her own work in terms of pushing music and performance into new places that still honor and explore tradition. She studied Western classical piano as a child and went on to study opera.

She’s been a fierce and radical eclecticist since then. Shyu’s work represents nonstop seeking, change and expansion. See Jen Shyu’s Nine Doors at Firehouse 12, 45 Crown St., New Haven, on Friday, May 11, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. 203-785-0468 or firehouse12.com