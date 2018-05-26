Jen Allen Jazz Quartet To Play Buttonwood Tree

Educator, pianist, composer and arranger Jen Allen stays pretty busy. Allen teaches jazz history, music business and leads the Jazz Ensemble at Trinity College in Hartford. She was also the music director at the Litchfield Jazz Festival last year. And a few years before that she published her first instructional book on jazz piano playing, comping and improvising.

Later in June she’ll be playing some shows in Ireland, but before that Allen will perform at Middletown’s Buttonwood Tree. Allen is a about to release her second record, “In A Time of Change,” which is music built around the idea of flux.

See Jen Allen at the Buttonwood Tree, 605 Main St., Middletown, on Saturday, June 2, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. buttonwood.org.