Jeff Przech To Play At Bridge Street Live

Connecticut-based country/Americana singer/songwriter Jeff Przech just released the single “Maribelle,” a twangy and soulful bit of barroom rock that sounds like a beer-soaked cousin to the Bee Gee’s classic “To Love Somebody.” In his promo photo Przech proudly sports a “Waylon” T-shirt, which lets you know that there’s a deep-voiced outlaw spirit behind his material. You might hear a little Allman Brothers, John Mellencamp and the Black Crowes as well.

Przech releases a new record two days before this show, which will be a celebration of the new album. Przech’s songs deal with loneliness, anger, struggle and forgiveness from a stoic male perspective. His first record, helpfully titled “Sounds Like Fresh,” came out in 2015. He lives in Unionville. The record is a rock-leaning album, with a full band, but Przech will be hitting the road to perform the material with his guitar, in much the same fashion that the songs were written.

Jeff Przech plays Bridge Street Live, 41 Bridge St., Collinsville, on Sunday, April 8, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25. 41bridgestreet.com.