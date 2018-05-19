Jason Aldean Playing Xfinity Theatre

Jason Aldean has a new record, “Rear View Town,” which covers a lot of the standard bases: blowing off steam on the weekend, shots of tequila and basically cutting loose.

If Aldean once got attention for blending elements of hip-hop and arena rock into his country anthems, he’s moved more toward songs that have a let’s-all-party theme to them. Aldean’s songs are often about that point in a night when things start to get a little crazy, whether it’s romance or booze or just plain festive excitement.

Aldean married former “American Idol” contestant Brittany Kerr in 2015, and the couple had their first child at the end of last year. It’s possible that his personal life has added a slow-burn element to his music, with songs like the hit “You Make It Easy,” off the new record, showing a southern-soul side of Aldean, who grew up in Georgia.

Jason Aldean performs at Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, on Friday, May 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $24. livenation.com