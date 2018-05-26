Imagine Dragons Coming To Xfinity Theater

The band Imagine Dragons has a pretty curious origin story. Three of the members met while they were studying jazz at Berklee School of Music in Boston. Frontman Dan Reynolds had dropped out of Brigham Young University and the band took shape in Las Vegas, playing gigs at casinos where their style evolved, designed perfectly to be heard above the sound of slot machines.

That style — with its shout-along refrains — has always been heavily percussive, with a touch of hip-hop in the rhythms of Reynolds’ phrasing, and even the suggestion of 21st-century work songs in the stomp of the music. Maybe you’ve found yourself singing the inescapable chorus to the band’s hit “Thunder” from the band’s 2017 record “Evolve.” Reynolds is in the news this week because he’s talking about a forthcoming HBO documentary that he’s involved with about LGBTQ youth in the Mormon church.

Expect to hear the entire arena singing along when Imagine Dragons plays Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, on Tuesday, June 5, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $26 and up. livenation.com.