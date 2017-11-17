Ice Nine Kills At The Webster

Ice Nine Kills is a curious band, blending emo, pop-punk and thrash metal.

The Boston band has a horror-movie obsession, which is not all that unusual, but they take it a step further, having written material inspired by classic films from the genre. Vocals alternate between bowels-of-the-earth growls and more soaring melodic exertions. Guitars chop and slash, while the drum beats evoke the sound of precision-stitch sewing machines.

They’ve also blended some literature, making a record, 2015’s “Every Trick In The Book,” which drew on famous books (“Animal Farm,” “Dracula” and others) for each song. The band’s name is another literary allusion, based on the fictional compound ice-nine (from a Kurt Vonnegut novel) that causes a chain-reaction turning everything it touches to ice. Their references and appropriations are not strictly bookish though: They recently covered the Maroon 5 hit “Animals.”

Ice Nine Kills comes to the Webster Theater, 31 Webster St., Hartford, on Saturday, Nov. 25. This is a show with nine other bands, the first of which starts at 4:30 p.m. $16 to $18. 860-525-5553 and webstertheater.com