HSO To Perform Stravinsky And Swan Lake At The Bushnell

Stravinsky’s Symphony in Three Movements is a condensed and action-packed piece of music, with abrupt shifts and changes, marked by percolating and chugging rhythms that suggest the idling of an engine, with dramatic thrusts and dynamic contrasts between sections.

There are portions of the symphony, which was written toward the end of World War II, that suggest movie scoring, moving swiftly from one scene to another. The symphony shares something with certain scores of Aram Khachaturian, Bela Bartok and Bernard Herrmann in the way that the bold rhythmic phrasing dominates. The music lurches and stabs in places and then propels itself with an internal kinetic pressure.

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra will feature it and two other pieces more specifically designed for movement and motion — Stravinsky’s “Game of Cards” and Tchaikovsky’s Suite from Swan Lake, both written for ballet. Dancers Yury Yanowsky and Dalay Parrondo will be part of the performance.

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra performs at the Bushnell’s Belding Theater, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford, Friday and Saturday, March 9 and 10, at 8 p.m., and on Sunday, March 11, at 3 p.m. $40 to $58. 860-987-5900, thebushnell.org.