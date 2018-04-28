HSO Plays Shostakovich At The Bushnell

Dmitri Shostakovich lived and composed under the threat of official reprimand or worse from a volatile and wrathful leader. Stalinist Russia was awash with paranoia and political backstabbing in the 1930s. And Shostakovich labored in fear of displeasing those who expected his work to broadcast Soviet themes in a sanctioned, party-line fashion.

Shostakovich’s 5th Symphony in D minor premiered in 1937 and it was thought by some to be a kind of atonement or turnaround after his having been denounced for earlier work. But the symphony seems to offer differing interpretations to different audiences. Some view the music as expressive of the anguish and suffering under an oppressive regime. The composer threaded in references and allusions to liturgical music from the Russian Orthodox Church, heroic marches, as well as to film music and popular waltzes. The Hartford Symphony Orchestra presents a program of Shostakovich featuring his 5th Symphony as well as his jazzy “Tahiti Trot” and his popular cello concerto.

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra performs the Shostakovich 5 program at at the Bushnell’s Belding Theater, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford, Friday, May 4 through Sunday, May 6. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $58, 860-987-5900, thebushnell.org.