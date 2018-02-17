HSO: Intermix Presenting Alleged Dances At Onyx Spirits

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s Intermix Series is super cool. It’s both an excellent chance to take the music outside of the standard concert hall setting, to let it breathe in different air, to get casual, perhaps. And it’s an opportunity to hear HSO ensembles play bold contemporary music.

In this case, the program features music that stresses the profound connection between music and dance. HSO Music Director Carolyn Kuan will lead performances of Aaron Jay Kernis’ “100 Greatest Dance Hits,” a bold piece with dense percussive textures and flourishes of rock, salsa and more. Also on the program is John Adams’ “Book of Alleged Dances” and a Tchaikovsky string quartet. In addition to the change of scenery and repertoire, the night offers an invigorating change of getting physically near to the music as it’s made. Hearing the sound move at close range can resonate with the body in powerful ways. It might make you move. Extra added bonus: cocktails will be available.

Experience Alleged Dances, part of the HSO’s Intermix Series at Onyx Spirits Company, 64D Oakland Ave., East Hartford, on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students at hartfordsymphony.org/tickets or 860-987-5900.