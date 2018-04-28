Hayley Jane & The Primates To Play Infinity Hartford

The most recent record from Hayley Jane and the Primates, “We’re Here Now,” opens with a ruminating bluesy guitar that evokes the Stones at its early-’70s best. Then the song kicks into rock mode. Jane goes on to mention a “pornographic priestess,” with a little Lennon quote from “I Am the Walrus.” You get the idea. This is a singer and a band that are steeped in classic ‘60s rock.

By track two, though, the band is demonstrating its taste for staggered, lopsided phrases, oddball clusters of triplets and playful imagery. You could call it jam band music on the prog-ish end of the spectrum, but Hayley Jane & the Primates switches gears just as quickly into some other stylistic zone.

The eclecticism is part of the band’s effervescent feel, with moments of trippy positive-vibe psychedelia that slide into feelgood carnival marches. But the change-on-a-dime aspect might also relate to the band’s roots as students at Berklee School of Music.

Those who are open to the hippie worldview will find plenty to groove with in Hayley Jane’s approach. “I’m seeing everything as energy now” she sings on the not terribly tired sounding “Too Tired.” She’s called the band’s blend a genre catastrophe, and that might be right.

Hayley Jane and the Primates play Infinity Hall, 20 Greenwoods Road W., Norfolk, on Friday, May 4. 8 p.m. Tickets are $19 to $34. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.