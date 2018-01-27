Haunted Summer Performing At Cafe Nine

Haunted Summer is a California band that makes dreamy and mellow — maybe even sleepy — pop music. The guitars and bass all waft together into a gauzy atmosphere, with the vocals rising up like a thin rippling line of incense smoke.

The band released “Spirit Guides” last year, a record with lush orchestral strings in places. One senses an affinity with Mazzy Star, Stereolab, Nico, Margo Guryan and the Cocteau Twins.

The band got started when the two members worked up some Animal Collective covers back in 2012 and found a kinship. If it’s possible to hear the trace of sandy canyons and gentle psychedelic explorations, that could be the sound of Haunted Summer.

Haunted Summer performs at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $8 to $10. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com