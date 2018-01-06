Guster Stops At College Street

Guster occupies a peculiar place in the alt-rock landscape. The band, which formed when the members were all college students in Boston in the early ‘90s, celebrated 25 years of near-constant touring a couple years back.

Over the years the band has morphed and shifted, going from acoustic and strummy and earnest to slightly more jittery and, most recently, moving into synth-heavy terrain. One minute they sound like Third Eye Blind, with Guster’s 2003 single “Amsterdam,” the next they sound a little like the Flaming Lips, like on “Expectation” off of 2015’s “Evermotion.”

The band has made a career by connecting with fans through its live shows, releasing numerous live recordings and through fitting in a little into the jam-band scene, even though one might not sense a lot of loose and improv-leaning elements in the band’s songs.

Guster never had a hit song or a big moment, but that has sort of allowed the band to be what it is and to thrive in the long game.

Guster plays College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, on Friday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $40. collegestreetmusichall.com.