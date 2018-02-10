Galactic Headed To The Warehouse

New Orleans funk and soul is a vast cosmos. Galactic is a band devoted to Crescent City traditions, but also invested in pushing the music, with its horn-heavy Second-Line roots, into the future.

The band, a regular name on the jam-band and festival circuit, makes what they call art-by-democracy. Each member comes in with ideas and they all work to build the music together.

Galactic’s 2015 record “Into the Deep” was truly collaborative, with numerous guest singers, including Macy Gray and Mavis Staples. One of the standouts is the pumped-up funk of “Right On” with the future-mystic Ms. Charm Taylor as guest vocalist.

Galactic’s Connecticut show is the sixth in a string of dates that will keep the band on the road until the end of March. Expect head-nodding backbeats, beefy horns, scrubbed-out guitar grooves and squishy bass lines, all coming together with a mix of earthy grit and interstellar propulsion.

Galactic plays the Fairfield Theater Company’s Warehouse, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $38. 203-259-1036 or fairfieldtheatre.org.