G3 2018 Tour Hits Toyota Oakdale Theater

Connecticut fans of guitar heroics are in luck, with a critical mass of six-string face-melters passing through the state.

Guitarist Joe Satriani brings his G3 tour to the area, having just released his new record “What Happens Next,” an album that opens with driving high-gain Van Halen-esque riffage and steady galloping eighth notes on the kick drums.

Satriani makes his guitar scream with glassy high notes and blurs of cascading solos. He has gone high-concept and prog-ish in the past, but this is pretty much a rock record, with hints of blues, evocations of Carlos Santana and Billy Gibbons in the sustained tone that Satriani employs. Satriani says he views the new record as an invitation for listeners to get closer and to enjoy a shared vocabulary and shared experience.

The G3 tour also includes guitarists from Dream Theater and Def Leppard. Expect numerous virtuosic displays of guitar heroics. See Joe Satriani’s G3 2018 Tour at Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. $49 and up. 203-265-1501, livenation.com.