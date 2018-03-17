Felice Brothers To Play Space Ballroom

The Felice Brothers play mountain music; you could call it Catskill Mountains music. The band consists of brothers Ian and James Felice (another brother left the band more than a decade ago).

The Felice Brothers have ties to the Hudson Valley, where they grew up, which links them to New York City, where they got their start playing on subway platforms and back up to Woodstock, with its legacy of Bob Dylan woodshedding and America’s folk-music counterculture. The Felice Brothers play big-hearted and broad-minded American music that has the giddy restless spirit and greed-bashing zeal of Dylan’s idol Woody Guthrie. (“They say that only 80 men own more than half the world. I had a dream they spread it round; I ended up in the mental ward,” goes a line from “Plunder” off of their very good 2016 record “Life In the Dark.”)

One can hear a connection to their contemporaries like Dr. Dog and Old Crow Medicine Show as well. The Felice Brothers bring a scruffy lurch and the poetry of the open road to their string-and-accordion-kissed Americana rock.

The Felice Brothers are at at the Space Ballroom, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, on Saturday, March 24, at 8 p.m. $20 to $25. 203-288-6400 and spaceballroom.com.