Doyle Bramhall II To Play Infinity Hartford

Doyle Bramhall II grew up listening to Texas electric guitar blues. His dad played drums with both Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, so the younger Bramhall was steeped in the music, really from birth.

Bramhall, a guitar player, songwriter and producer, has worked with Sheryl Crow, Roger Waters and Eric Clapton, among others. And, aside from his foundations in electric blues, Bramhall has also spent time in Morocco. One can hear the North African influence on songs like “Saharan Crossing,” from Bramhall’s 2016 record “Rich Man.”

Bramhall moves through a variety of moods — bluesy, rocking, soulful and beyond. On “Hands Up,” which has a kind of swampy New Orleans march feel, Bramhall gets a crazy guitar sound that growls and howls. There and elsewhere Bramhall delivers a message of love tagged on to some ripping solos. Many of these songs evoke the Eastern flavors of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” or the raga-ish tunes of the Beatles, but with Bramhall (a leftie) the rock ‘n’ roll and Hendrix-ish guitar heroics are never far from the surface.

Doyle Bramhall II performs at Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, on Thursday, May 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $34 to $49. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.