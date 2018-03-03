Guitarist DJ Williams' Shots Fired Coming To Arch Street

Guitarist DJ Williams has assembled an all-star crew of jam-band, soul-rock, and long-form groove alums. Members of Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Soulive, Slightly Stoopid and more serve to back Williams.

You may have thought you didn’t need to hear a slow-burn psych-soul rendition of “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” complete with tandem vocoder-heavy guitar-and-voice riffs, but don’t be so quick to judge. Fans of Shuggie Otis will want to be on hand for these dance-floor-meets-outer-space jams.

Williams knows how to work with a horn section, letting the players solo, but also building up to funk workouts with soulful sizzle. He gives his band plenty of breathing room but Williams is a ripping guitar player who can step up and soak up all of the attention with blistering fretwork. See DJ WIlliams’ Shots Fired at The Arch Street Tavern, Arch St., Hartford, on Friday, March 9, at 10 p.m. $10 to $12. 860-246-7610 or archstreettavern.com.