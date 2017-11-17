David Rawlings At Infinity Hartford

David Rawlings is best known for his work accompanying his partner Gillian Welch with guitar and tight vocal harmonies. Rawlings is remarkable in that role, hugging so close in harmony, timbre and phrasing when he’s playing beside Welch. They sound a lot alike, and that’s always been part of what gave their work a ghostly quality.

As a frontman, Rawlings, like Welch, draws on old-time music, folk and country traditions, with a sprinkling of that ragged glory of Neil Young and Crazy Horse. Rawlings just released “Poor David’s Almanac” earlier this year. It’s a lovely record. Rawlings is joined by Welch and members of the bands Old Crow Medicine Show and Dawes on his latest.

Rawlings is an incredibly talented sideman and producer, and when he chooses to take center stage he’s got everything to hold one’s attention. Rawlings and his band start their fall tour in Hartford, so it could be a good night to catch a group of seriously talented players cutting loose with a configuration that might invite taking inspired chances.

David Rawlings plays Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, Friday, Nov. 24, at 8:30 p.m. 40 to $45. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.