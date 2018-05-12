Dana Fuchs To Play The Warehouse

Bluesy belter Dana Fuchs experienced some massive losses leading up to work on “Love Lives On,” her new record. She lost three close family members in a short time span. It’s hard to even imagine remaining standing, much less being productive and energetic in the face of such grief. But Fuchs has transmuted some of that pain into joy through her music. The title track is a slow-burn piece of Southern soul that takes the “you don’t know what you got until it’s gone” theme and plays with it.

The record was made in Memphis, and it sounds that way. Fuchs and her band will play five shows in the Northeast before taking off for two weeks of shows in Germany. She’ll spend much of the fall touring Europe as well.

Fuchs had been on Broadway in rock-centric musicals (the Beatles-jukebox show “Across the Universe” and the Joplin tribute, “Love, Janis”) before returning to focus on her solo career. Dana Fuchs celebrates the release of her new record at Fairfield Theater Company’s Warehouse, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, on Friday, May 18, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35. 203-259-1036 or fairfieldtheatre.org.