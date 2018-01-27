The Curtis Brothers released a record called “Syzygy” last year. Like their 2011 record “Completion of Proof,” the title has a scientific ring to it. The new record’s title refers to the word in astronomy for three or more heavenly bodies in alignment. It’s a cool word, a cool-sounding word, and a cool-looking word.

The record is cool too, and one might even hear a connection to that sense of gravitational organization and linkage in the music. The album opens with a swirling take on the John Coltrane classic “Afro Blue,” anchored by warm Fender Rhodes-style keyboard. There’s bebop and soul that follows.

The Curtis Brothers — Zaccai on piano and Luques on bass — got their start in Hartford, studying at the Artists Collective. Eventually they landed in Boston, with Zaccai studying at the New England Conservatory, and Luques at Berklee College of Music.

The brothers, along with Donald Harrison (sax), Brian Lynch (trumpet) and Ralph Peterson (drums) will be recording live at these shows. See the Curtis Brothers at The Side Door, 85 Lyme St., Old Lyme, Friday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 3, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $45. 860-434-0886 or thesidedoorjazz.com.