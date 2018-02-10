Country's Cole Swindell 'Reason To Drink' Tour Stopping At Mohegan

If warming up crowds for Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean is the Nashville equivalent of college, Cole Swindell graduates this month. His Reason to Drink Tour, the Georgia native’s first headlining run, reaches Mohegan Sun on Feb. 17, with openers Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina.

Why go? Swindell’s been teasing a new album, which might drop before the tour opener. On his last album, 2016’s lopsidedly tender “You Should Be Here,” Swindell duetted with Bentley (“Flatliner”), delivered a solid dentist-chair ballad (the title track) and generally bro-ed around (“No Can Left Behind”). The fourth edition of his “Down Home Sessions” EP series, released in November, covers Florida Georgia Line (“This is How We Roll”), swapping out electric guitars and bravado for acoustics and vocal dexterity.

Cole Swindell plays Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, Sat. Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., with Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina. $39-$49. mohegansun.com, 860-862-7163.