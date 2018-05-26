Cocoa Tea Coming To Toad's Place

Jamaican singer Cocoa Tea has a sweet and smooth voice that he uses for slippery scat-like accents and vocal ornaments that often become the centerpieces of his songs. (He got his name for drinking hot cocoa as a kid, and for the fact that the beverage can fool you into thinking it’s cool when it’s actually scalding.)

Cocoa Tea makes reggae and mellow dancehall with plenty of creative rhythmic articulations. He emerged from the Jamaican soundsystem scene where artists interacted with and put their stamp on all of the music of the day. One of his first singles, “Rocking Dolly,” sounds like a love song, but it’s actually a fluid groove about a dance move that was based on dancers copying the swaying motion of bicycle riders.

Cocoa Tea recorded early tracks at Prince Jammy’s studio in Kingston, tapping into the defining sound of the emerging dancehall style with sprinklings of dub. In 2008 Cocoa Tea released a song called “Barack Obama,” in praise of the then-presidential candidate, taking his last name and turning it into a syncopated, rhythmic and melodic vocal curlycue.

Cocoa Tea performs at Toad’s Place, 300 York St., New Haven, on Thursday, May 31, at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. toadsplace.com, 203-624-8623.