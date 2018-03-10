L.A. Duo Coast Modern To Play At Space

The California duo Coast Modern makes giddy and bright music. It’s both unhinged and hooky at the same time. The wild eclecticism of bands like Cornershop, Animal Collective and Unknown Mortal Orchestra come to mind.

They have something in common with Twenty One Pilots, only minus the dread and with the weirdness turned up to one thousand. Listen to “Going Down,” the first track off of the duo’s full-length self-titled debut from last year.

The song is stitched together in one respect, with parts that jump out from one another, but the chorus is even more catchy and surprising because of its incongruousness.

“Now I’m Cool” sounds a little like Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel,” and the band can sound futuristic one minute and folky the next. Coast Modern, who has also released a bunch of singles, has said its sonic universe is something like a psychedelic jungle, and that seems about right. Tropical drinks and animatronics would be at home in this music. So would acid, ayahuasca and kombucha. But no matter how trippy the music gets, there’s a clarity to it all; the songs are high-def as opposed to murky.

See Coast Modern at Space Ballroom, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, on Friday, March 16, at 8 p.m. $15 to $18. 203-288-6400 and spaceballroom.com