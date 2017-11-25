Christmas With The Celts Play At Infinity Hall

We’re entering high season for Celtic festivities. There will be pennywhistles, pipes and step dancing to ring in the holidays. (For the Scottish division, you may very well hear Auld Lang Syne on bagpipes on New Year’s Eve. And it will reach full flower with Burn’s Day in January.)

Christmas with the Celts is an Irish celebration of song and dance, pulling from traditional elements and more pop flavors for a full-blown holiday extravaganza. The show got its start as a PBS fundraising vehicle and it retains that broad crowd-pleasing warmth and good cheer.

The importance of Scots-Irish musical traditions in shaping American folk and country music is well known, and the Celts take equal pride in blending the musical heritage from both sides of the Atlantic. Moving from sad lamentations with deep drones, and darting into speedy reels, ancient Irish carols will get braided with contemporary Christmas classics spanning emotions, continents and eras.

Christmas with the Celts will be at Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets range from $31 to $64. 7:30 p.m., 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.