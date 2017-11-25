Cecile McLorin Salvant At Yale

Cécile McLorin Salvant is a powerful, brilliant and inspired jazz singer. She has a lovely, rich voice with impressive control and extraordinary restraint. She can do breathy whispers and forceful blasts with bluesy slurs and bright accents.

Salvant has excellent taste when it comes to picking tunes, too, assembling a repertoire of jazz standards and old blues songs that aren’t necessarily obscure but which haven’t had the life performed out of them. On her recent record, “Dreams and Daggers,” Salvant does remarkable things with a few old Irving Berlin songs, for instance, “The Best Thing For You (Is Me)” and “Let’s Face the Music and Dance.”

Salvant also does the impressive trick of blending both the playful knowing erudite sophistication of cabaret-ish performers like Mabel Mercer with the bold expressive raciness of singers like Ida Vox and Lucille Bogan. There’s a delicious curatorial sweep in Salvant’s performances, where one senses a 100-year musical and cultural history synthesized and advanced in her confident and delicate mastery. And her band is killer.

Her previous record won a 2016 Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal album. It’s realistic to say that she’s one of the most important and exciting jazz singers on the scene now.

Cécile McLorin Salvant performs at Yale’s Morse Recital Hall, New Haven, on Friday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. music.yale.edu.