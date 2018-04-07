Buckethead To Play The Warehouse

Buckethead is the super-eclectic, super-prolific and super-eye-catching musician known for, among other things, wearing an inverted KFC chicken bucket on his head as a kind of fast-food stovepipe hat. He also wears a kind of blank horror-movie porcelain-skin face mask.

Buckethead, who was born with the name Brian Patrick Carroll, is probably best known for taking on the formidable challenge of replacing the equally stylish guitarist Slash in Guns N’ Roses. As a solo artist, Buckethead releases ominous metal records, with chugging riffs, wailing guitar sounds and buzzing distortion. Fans of instrumental metal generally have a fondness for jumpcut surprises, technical wizardry, feats of musical mastery and other flourishes that tend toward the prog and art-rock side of things.

Buckethead’s music might slither from mode to mode, sounding like robot funk, sci-fi soundtrack, John Zorn’s Naked City spasticity to sludge rock.

He’s evidently released over 300 studio albums, so be ready for whatever.

Buckethead plays Fairfield Theater Company’s Warehouse, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, on Friday, April 13, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35. 203-259-1036 or fairfieldtheatre.org