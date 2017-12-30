Brian Charette Trio At Palace Theater Poli Club

Hartford music fans know of Brian Charette because the organ player grew up in Meriden, studied jazz at UConn and played scores of dates around central Connecticut before heading off to New York to make a name for himself.

Charette has also made fruitful connections in Eastern European musical circles. His trio’s most recent record “Kürrent,” from last year, moves through fusion, funk, krautrock, trippy atmospherics and crisp twirling grooves. Imagine Chick Corea’s jazz fusion group Return to Forever playing a with a psychedelic circus band and you might get an idea of how certain moments unfold. But then things take off in other directions.

“Conquistador” has a slippery liquid quality to its contours, part prowling spy-movie theme and part sci-fi excursion. But Charette and crew understand the fundamental body pleasures of Meters-ish funk and the gospel fervor of Jimmy Smith-style soul jazz. Charette makes the B3 organ and other keyboards perform all kinds of sonic tricks on behalf of the tunes.

Brian Charette Trio performs at the Palace Theater’s Jazz at the Poli Club, 100 E. Main St., Waterbury, on Friday, Jan. 5, with shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $29. 203-246-2000 palacetheaterct.org.