Born Of Osiris Playing Webster Theater

Chicago technical death-metal band Born Of Osiris passed through Connecticut at this time last year. The band takes its name from the Egyptian god of the dead. Think of its Hartford shows as something like the annual sonic flooding of the Nile, with its reverberations of death and rebirth.

The sound of Born Of Osiris is complex, with double-kick blasts slicing and stabbing the music into a kind of concussive froth. Drummer Cameron Losch is sort of superhuman. It’s dizzying, with jarring stops, lopsided phrases, uppercut accents, harmonized guitars, growled and bellowed vocals. Listen to a track like “Abstract Art” from the band’s 2017 release “The Eternal Reign,” a rerecorded and revised version of their 2007 debut “The New Reign,” which was recorded when the band members were still in high school.

The virtuosity and blurring tangles of riffage interrupted with intricate filigree can warrant comparisons to John Zorn’s Naked City, but all overlaid with a death-obsessed mythological framework. This music is so aggressively chopped up and stitched, braided and coiled that it starts to sound like a piece of musical sound collage. If predictable repetition, discernible vocals and body-calming tempos are crucial to your enjoyment of music, Born Of Osiris won’t be your idea of a good time.

Expect a new album from the band this summer.

Born Of Osiris plays Webster Theater, 31 Webster St., Hartford, on Thursday, May 10. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $19 to $22. 860-525-5553 and webstertheater.com