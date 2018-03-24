Psychedelic Black Angels To Play College Street

In case you had any doubt of this Texas-based psychedelic-drone outfit’s fondness for the Velvet Underground, the Black Angels’ most recent studio album is called “Death Song.” (The VU had a ground-breaking, shrill and droning song called “The Black Angel’s Death Song” on their debut album.)

The Black Angels are prime movers in the deep and dark psychedelic scene in Austin, the group’s home base, with labels and festivals devoted to the acid-drenched genre. The Black Angels don’t play sunny flowery Summer of Love-style psych, instead they delve into more ominous terrain, where fuzz, echoes and distortion conjure stormy abysses rather than bright candy-colored euphoria.

There’s a gothic shoe-gazing vibe to this music, with rippling riffs that tend to induce slow head-nodding. The psychedelic aesthetic shows up in loads of places (pop, dub, hip-hop, etc.) and one might reasonably say that the Black Angels are more interested in a kind of ritual trance music rooted in rock, with songs designed to explore how we relate to the world and the cycles of nature.

The Black Angels, with the equally excellent Black Lips, play College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, on Tuesday, April 3, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. collegestreetmusichall.com.